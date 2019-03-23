Fedde was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

The demotion all the way to Double-A seems strange, though it's likely for geographic reasons, as the Nationals' Triple-A team is all the way out west in Fresno, California. The team will want Fedde to be available on short notice, though Tyson Ross will also be in contention when a spot starter is needed.

More News
Our Latest Stories