Fedde no longer has any options remaining following an arbitrator's ruling, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Fedde hasn't had a great spring, giving up five runs in seven innings while posting a 7:4 K:BB. It's possible his lack of options give him a leg up in the race for the fifth starter spot, as the Nationals would have to place him on waivers if he doesn't make the team, though his career 5.10 ERA and 5.54 FIP hardly make him an asset the team can't afford to lose.