Fedde tossed two scoreless innings Sunday in the Nationals' 12-2 Grapefruit League win over the Cardinals. He gave up one hit and struck out three in the start.

Per Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post, Fedde reported to camp at 203 pounds, about 20 above his listed weight from 2018. Fedde bulked on the advice of the Nationals' training staff, who believe the added weight will help the right-hander avoid the durability woes that had plagued him over the past two seasons. For at least his spring debut, the physical change paid off, but Fedde still is considered likely to open the season at Triple-A Fresno rather than unseating Jeremy Hellickson as the Nationals' fifth starter.