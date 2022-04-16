Fedde (1-0) collected the win Friday in a 7-2 victory over the Pirates, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander needed 96 pitches (59 strikes) to get through the minimum five frames to qualify for a win, but that was about the only suspense on a night the Nationals never trailed. Fedde has had a solid start to the season, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through his first 10 innings, and he gets another favorable matchup in his next scheduled start Tuesday, at home against the Diamondbacks.