Fedde (2-3) tossed six scoreless frames Friday as he earned the win against in the matinee against the Marlins. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six.

Fedde failed to generate much dominance recently as he carried an 0-2 record over his past two starts, but he was dominant while pitching in the first game of Friday's doubleheader. The right-hander matched his longest appearance of the season, and the bullpen kept the shutout intact during the final inning. The right-hander now carries a 4.36 ERA and 23:21 K:BB over 43.1 innings during 10 appearances (seven starts) this season. His next start should come at home Wednesday against the Phillies.