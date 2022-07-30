Fedde was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation Saturday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Fedde was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start and will be forced to miss at least two weeks due to his shoulder injury. Paolo Espino will start Saturday against the Cardinals while Josiah Gray takes the mound during Sunday's series finale. While it's not yet clear whether Fedde will spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the IL, manager Dave Martinez said Saturday that he isn't too concerned about the right-hander's injury.