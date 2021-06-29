Fedde (oblique) played catch from 120 feet Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander landed on the injured list with an oblique strain over the weekend, but he wasn't shut down from throwing for long. Fedde remains without an official timeline for his return, though his quick return to throwing is a good early sign.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Lands on IL with oblique strain•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Hit hard in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Extends scoreless streak•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Next start coming Friday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Earns win in return•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•