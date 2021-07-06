Fedde (oblique) recently completed a bullpen session and will play catch Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The right-hander landed on the injured list with an oblique strain June 27, but he may not face a lengthy absence given he was only briefly shut down from throwing. Fedde doesn't have an official timeline for his return but is eligible to be activated from the injured list this week.
