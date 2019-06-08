Fedde pitched six innings in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five in the no-decision.

Fedde was on the hook for the loss before the Nationals rallied in the seventh inning to tie the game. The right hander has done well in four starts this season, allowing six runs over 20 innings. Overall, he's appeared in nine games with a 2.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP through 30.2 innings pitched. Fedde is next expected to face the Phillies on June 17, as the Nationals have an off-day Wednesday and may not need to use a five-man rotation.