Fedde didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Orioles, allowing one run on five hits over six innings while striking out two.

The right-hander was in line for his second win of the season after only Trey Mancini was able to solve him for a solo shot in the fourth inning, but the Nats bullpen reverted to its early-season form instead. Fedde's 3.50 ERA through 46.1 big-league innings looks solid but his 24:19 K:BB leaves a lot to be desired, and he'll likely return to the minors with Max Scherzer (back) on track to rejoin the rotation this weekend.