Fedde was called up from Triple-A Syracuse in advance of his start against the Cubs on Sunday, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo reports.

Fedde will fill in for Gio Gonzalez, who was placed on the paternity list Saturday. During one start with the big-league club earlier this season, Fedde got rocked by Colorado, giving up seven earned runs off 10 hits and a pair of walks while striking out three in four innings. But the right-hander has been pitching well with Syracuse lately, posting a 2.88 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 25 innings since the beginning of June.