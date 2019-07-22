Fedde is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Rockies.

After being called up from Double-A Harrisburg to start in a game against the Orioles, Fedde initially appeared as though he might be bound for a return trip to the minors after the outing. However, with Max Scherzer (back) failing to progress as expected and fifth starter Austin Voth (biceps) joining the ace on the injured list, Fedde will stick in the rotation for at least one more turn. He'll look to build on his strong showing in Baltimore, where he limited the Orioles to one run over six innings while allowing five hits and no walks.

