Fedde allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings during Sunday's loss to the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Fedde was in line for the loss during most of his start but was able to settle for the no-decision since Washington tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was an encouraging appearance for the right-hander, who matched his season-high strikeout total and recorded his second quality start in his last three outings. He'll attempt to maintain his momentum during his next start, which projects to be Friday on the road against Atlanta.