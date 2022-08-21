Nationals manager Dave Martinez confirmed Fedde (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game in Seattle, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

To clear room for Fedde in the five-man rotation, the Nationals moved Cory Abbott to the bullpen ahead of Sunday's series finale in San Diego. Fedde, who has been on the shelf since July 25 with right shoulder inflammation, was cleared to rejoin the rotation after striking out four over four shutout innings in his rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Rochester. He tossed 63 pitches in that outing, so Fedde could be capped at somewhere between 70 and 85 pitches Tuesday.