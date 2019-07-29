Fedde was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Monday.

Max Scherzer (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, allowing Fedde to rejoin the Nationals less than a week after his most recent demotion to the minors. The Nationals have yet to confirm who will start in place of Scherzer on Tuesday, though the 26-year-old Fedde -- who last pitched Wednesday -- appears to be the leading candidate. In eight starts with the big club this season, the right-hander owns a 3.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 19:17 K:BB in 39.2 innings.

