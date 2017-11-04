Nationals' Erick Fedde: Removed from disabled list
Fedde (forearm) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.
Fedde only appeared in three big-league contests this past season, and was shut down in early September while dealing with a right forearm flexor strain. Looking ahead, he should be completely healed and ready to vie for a spot in the Nationals' rotation next spring.
