Fedde (forearm) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Fedde only appeared in three big-league contests this past season, and was shut down in early September while dealing with a right forearm flexor strain. Looking ahead, he should be completely healed and ready to vie for a spot in the Nationals' rotation next spring.

