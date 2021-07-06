Fedde (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Padres, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Fedde's last start before the injury was June 23, when he was shelled for five runs on six hits, two of which were homers, and three walks and in four innings. The righty will take his 3.90 ERA into a tough matchup in San Diego.