Fedde (0-1) took the loss during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Atlanta after giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits with three walks and one strikeout over 1.2 innings.

The 28-year-old was called upon for the spot start due to the twin bill, and he needed 45 pitches to record only five outs before being pulled. Fedde was set to open the season in a long-relief/swingman role, but he could be in the mix for more starts early on, depending how long Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin are sidelined due to the COVID-19 protocols.