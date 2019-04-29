Manager Dave Martinez said the Nationals are contemplating Fedde's role moving forward, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Fedde was sent back to the minors after making a relief appearance over the weekend, but the young right-hander's effectiveness during his 2019 big-league debut has prompted the Nationals to second-guess his role moving forward. He was originally expected to return to a starting role with Double-A Harrisburg, though it remains to be seen whether he'll start for the Senators as scheduled Friday.

