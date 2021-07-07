Fedde (4-5) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

Fedde made his return to the rotation after missing a little time while on the 10-day injured list for a mild oblique strain. The 28-year-old held the Padres scoreless over the first three innings but served up a three-run blast to Wil Myers in the fourth and was charged with three more runs in the fifth while managing to only record one out. He owns a 4.53 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB over 59.2 innings and is projected to make a final start against the Giants over the weekend before heading into the All-Star break.