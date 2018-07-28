Nationals' Erick Fedde: Says shoulder is pain-free
Fedde (shoulder) has been throwing from 90 feet on flat ground and says his shoulder is pain-free, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
He will throw from that distance again Sunday and start extending the distance Tuesday after an off day. Fedde has been out since July 4 due to shoulder inflammation, but could embark on a rehab assignment sometime in August.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Moved to DL•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: MRI comes back clean•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Undergoing MRI on shoulder•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Exits start with undisclosed injury•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Gets first MLB win Friday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Takes loss despite quality start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?