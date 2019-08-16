Fedde is scheduled to start Sunday against the Brewers, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

It was speculated that Max Scherzer (back) could have been ready to return during the weekend series against the Brewers, but that does not appear to be the case unless Scherzer's health improves ahead of the weekend. Once Scherzer is ready to return, it's unclear whether Fedde or Joe Ross will be bumped from the rotation, but Fedde will probably receive at least one more start.