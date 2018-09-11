Nationals' Erick Fedde: Scoreless over 5.2 innings
Fedde (2-3) earned the win against the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.2 shutout innings.
It was by far Fedde's best start of the season with the nine strikeouts being a season high, while he also induced seven ground-ball outs compared to one fly-ball out. The 25-year-old has a 5.12 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 38.2 innings this season and currently lines up to start Monday at Miami.
