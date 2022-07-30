Fedde has been scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Cardinals for an unspecified reason, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The Nationals haven't yet given a reason for scratching Fedde, but Paolo Espino will be moved up a day in the rotation to start Saturday. It's not yet clear when Fedde will be able to make his next start.
