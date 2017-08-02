Fedde was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old only managed to last four innings in his inaugural big-league start Sunday, and with A.J. Cole needing a roster spot to make Wednesday's start, Fedde was the obvious choice to send back to the minors. However, with multiple Nationals starters dealing with injuries and Gio Gonzalez potentially needing a stint on the paternity list soon, Fedde could be brought back to Washington to make a start during the team's weekend series with the Cubs.

