Fedde was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

As expected, Fedde will open the season with the Chiefs, where he posted a 4.76 ERA across 34.0 innings last season. The 25-year-old was competing for one of the Nationals' final rotation spots in camp, but his remaining minor-league options ultimately led Washington to keep A.J. Cole, who is out of options, instead. Fedde pitched well in spring, however, and could get a look later in the season if he excels at the Triple-A level.