Fedde (forearm) is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Braves, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Fedde has faced no reported limitations in the spring after he was shut down last September with a right forearm flexor strain, but that didn't stop the Nationals from waiting a few days to integrate him into the Grapefruit League schedule, likely for precautionary reasons. With Fedde's health on seemingly solid ground, he should get a fair opportunity to battle for the No. 5 starter role, assuming the front office doesn't look to the free-agent pool or trade market to bolster the back end of the rotation. After providing middling numbers at Triple-A Syracuse and getting tagged for 16 earned runs over 15.1 innings in three spot starts in the big leagues a season ago, Fedde is probably best served returning to the upper minors to begin the 2018 campaign, but the new coaching staff will see what the 25-year-old is able to do in the spring before determining his fate.