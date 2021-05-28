Fedde (COVID-19) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 28-year-old has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 19 after testing positive for the virus, but he's been cleared to rejoin the team and will get back up to speed in the minors. Fedde has a 4.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB over 39.1 innings (eight starts) this season, though it's unclear whether he'll rejoin the rotation or move to the bullpen once activated.