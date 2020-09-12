Fedde allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in Friday's win against Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.

After the Nationals scored five runs over the first three innings Friday, Fedde appeared to be in line for his first win in nearly a month. However, Atlanta mounted a comeback in the ninth inning, and Fedde had to settle for a no-decision as the game went to extra innings. The right-hander now has a 5.06 ERA, but he's struggled with command as he carries a 17:19 K:BB over 37.1 innings this season. His next start should come on the road Friday against the Marlins.