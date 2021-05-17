Fedde (3-4) shut down Arizona 3-0 Sunday, going seven innings and permitting three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

This was Fedde's best start of the season and his first going more than six innings and allowing zero runs, although it may be his last with Stephen Strasburg's expected May 21st return. The encouraging outing lowered his ERA nearly a full run from 5.29 to 4.35.