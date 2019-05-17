Fedde entered Thursday's win over the Mets in the second inning after Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) was forced to exit, giving up four runs on four hits over 2.2 innings while striking out two.

The 26-year-old right-hander checked in with a 4-0 lead but promptly squandered it, allowing a four-spot to the Mets in the third highlighted by Michael Conforto's three-run blast. Fedde is one of the favorites to replace Sanchez in the rotation while the veteran is on the IL, but Thursday's appearances was his longest so far in May, and he'll need time to get stretched out before being able to handle a full workload. Fedde does have a 3.38 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 10.1 big-league innings this year, but his 7:4 K:BB over that stretch is mediocre.