Nationals' Erick Fedde: Shaky in relief of Sanchez
Fedde entered Thursday's win over the Mets in the second inning after Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) was forced to exit, giving up four runs on four hits over 2.2 innings while striking out two.
The 26-year-old right-hander checked in with a 4-0 lead but promptly squandered it, allowing a four-spot to the Mets in the third highlighted by Michael Conforto's three-run blast. Fedde is one of the favorites to replace Sanchez in the rotation while the veteran is on the IL, but Thursday's appearances was his longest so far in May, and he'll need time to get stretched out before being able to handle a full workload. Fedde does have a 3.38 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 10.1 big-league innings this year, but his 7:4 K:BB over that stretch is mediocre.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...