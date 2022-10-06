Fedde (6-13) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing nine runs on nine hits and two walks over 2.1 innings while striking out one.

It was a short and disastrous afternoon for Fedde, allowing a walk and a single in the first before surrendering a three-run homer to Mark Canha. The next two innings wouldn't go any better for the right-hander as he allowed back-to-back singles to begin both the second and the third and would go on to be tagged for three runs in all three innings in which he appeared. The nine runs allowed were a season-high for Fedde after he had not allowed more than four runs in any start since Aug 30.