Fedde was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

With Fedde heading to the minors, it appears either Joe Ross or Austin Voth will open the season as Washington's fifth starter, with the other likely filling a long-relief role. That said, if the regular-season schedule ends up featuring fewer off days and more doubleheaders, the 27-year-old Fedde could be needed with the big club sooner than later.

