Fedde was throwing in the mid-90s during his Grapefruit League debut Monday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The forearm issue which shut him down in early September last season and sapped the life on his fastball no longer seems to be a problem for the 25-year-old. Fedde is competing this spring with A.J. Cole, Edwin Jackson and Tommy Milone for the Nats' fifth starter job, and while Cole is considered the nominal favorite at the moment, Fedde has the highest ceiling of the bunch. If he shows he can be healthy and effective over the next few weeks, he could leapfrog his more experienced teammates to claim the spot.