Nationals' Erick Fedde: Showing new life on fastball
Fedde was throwing in the mid-90s during his Grapefruit League debut Monday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The forearm issue which shut him down in early September last season and sapped the life on his fastball no longer seems to be a problem for the 25-year-old. Fedde is competing this spring with A.J. Cole, Edwin Jackson and Tommy Milone for the Nats' fifth starter job, and while Cole is considered the nominal favorite at the moment, Fedde has the highest ceiling of the bunch. If he shows he can be healthy and effective over the next few weeks, he could leapfrog his more experienced teammates to claim the spot.
More News
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...