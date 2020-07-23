Manager Dave Martinez said Fedde will pitch out of the bullpen, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Austin Voth will serve as the team's fifth starter while Fedde provides length out of the bullpen. Fedde made nine appearances out of the bullpen in 2019, compiling a 4.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB across 17.2 innings.