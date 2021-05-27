Fedde (COVID-19) has been cleared to rejoin the Nationals for team activities Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Fedde has been sidelined since May 19 after he tested positive for COVID-19, but he appears to be trending toward a return. Manager Dave Martinez said that Fedde will need to get stretched out following his absence, and the Nationals' skipper hasn't yet determined how the right-hander will be utilized once he returns, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.