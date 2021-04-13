Fedde gave up a run on two hits and two walks while fanning five across 4.2 innings Monday against the Cardinals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Fedde was just one out away from qualifying for the win, but he still delivered a strong effort on the mound. This outing was certainly a step in the right direction after he was rocked for six runs (five earned) on six hits with three walks and one strikeout over 1.2 innings against the Braves on April 7.