Fedde allowed two hits and two walks over 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out three in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The 27-year-old kept himself firmly in the hunt for the Nats' No. 5 starter job with the solid outing. Fedde has posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB through 7.1 innings this spring, but he might need Joe Ross to falter over the next couple weeks to win the open spot in the team's rotation.

