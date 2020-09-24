Fedde (2-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies after giving up three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.

The right-hander kept Philadelphia in check for most of the game with the exception of Bryce Harper, who hit a pair of solo homers. The bullpen then allowed nine runs in the last two innings, eliminating any chance of taking him off the hook for the loss. Fedde will finish with a 4.29 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 28:22 K:BB over 50.1 innings, assuming he doesn't appear out of the bullpen this weekend.