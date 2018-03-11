Fedde allowed one run on two hits and two walks over three innings while striking out three in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Facing what almost looked like it could be Houston's Opening Day lineup, the 25-year-old rung up Carlos Correa to end the first inning before running into a bit of trouble in the third after a leadoff walk to Max Stassi. The battle for the Nats' fifth starter spot appears to be down to Fedde or A.J. Cole at this point, and while Cole still seems to be in the lead, either one could lock it up with a big finish to the spring.