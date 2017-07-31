Fedde (0-1) allowed seven runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three batters over four innings during Sunday's loss to Colorado.

This was a tough spot for Fedde, as he had made just four starts at the Triple-A level and sported a 5.57 ERA through 10 appearances with Syracuse this season. He'll probably return to the minors in short order, and until he shows better form in the lower levels, he's off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.