Fedde gave up five runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 2.1 innings of relief in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out two.

An error by career minor leaguer Jacob Wilson didn't help matters, but this was still the second straight shaky outing for Fedde, who even with Monday's unearned runs still carries an 11.81 ERA on the spring through 5.1 innings with a 5:5 K:BB. The 26-year-old right-hander was set to begin the season with Triple-A Fresno anyway, but if he continues to struggle he'll be behind Joe Ross, and potentially others, in the pecking order should the Nats need some quick rotation reinforcements.