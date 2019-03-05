Nationals' Erick Fedde: Spring heading south
Fedde gave up five runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over 2.1 innings of relief in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out two.
An error by career minor leaguer Jacob Wilson didn't help matters, but this was still the second straight shaky outing for Fedde, who even with Monday's unearned runs still carries an 11.81 ERA on the spring through 5.1 innings with a 5:5 K:BB. The 26-year-old right-hander was set to begin the season with Triple-A Fresno anyway, but if he continues to struggle he'll be behind Joe Ross, and potentially others, in the pecking order should the Nats need some quick rotation reinforcements.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Performs well in spring debut•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Expected to open in minors•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Falls to 2-4•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Starting season finale•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Struggles versus Mets•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Fans six, surrenders two vs. Miami•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...