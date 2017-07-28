Fedde will have inaugural MLB start moved to Sunday as a part of the team's doubleheader with the Rockies, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The pitching prospect was originally tabbed to throw Saturday's game, but after Friday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, Tanner Roark -- Friday's scheduled starter -- will hop back a day and start Saturday instead. This leaves Fedde and veteran Edwin Jackson to split Sunday's twin bill, although it's unclear which game each of them will take or who they will oppose on the mound given that the Rockies haven't revealed their pitching plans for the remainder of the weekend.