Nationals' Erick Fedde: Start postponed by rain
Fedde won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Rockies, as the game has been postponed due to rain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Fedde was set to receive at least one more turn in the rotation after holding the Orioles to just one run over six innings in his last outing, but he won't take the mound Monday evening. The Nationals have yet to reveal their pitching plans for the rest of the week, but Fedde could take the mound Tuesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Receives another turn•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Quality start wasted•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Summoned ahead of start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Named Wednesday's starter•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Could fill in for Scherzer•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Loses rotation, active roster spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...