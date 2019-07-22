Fedde won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Rockies, as the game has been postponed due to rain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Fedde was set to receive at least one more turn in the rotation after holding the Orioles to just one run over six innings in his last outing, but he won't take the mound Monday evening. The Nationals have yet to reveal their pitching plans for the rest of the week, but Fedde could take the mound Tuesday.