Fedde (illness) will likely start one of the two games in Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Fedde was initially expected to start Friday's matchup, but Max Scherzer will now start that game after Thursday's contest was postponed due to inclement weather. As a result, the right-hander will likely get an extra day of rest before he's officially reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.