Nationals' Erick Fedde: Start pushed to Monday due to rainout
Fedde will have his start pushed to Monday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Fedde was originally scheduled to start Sunday against the Cubs, but the game was postponed to Thursday. To keep the rotation in line, the young right-hander will simply bump up a day to pitch Monday against the Phillies. He'll face off with Jake Arrieta in the series opener.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Endures rough second inning•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Activated, starting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Will be activated to start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Makes second rehab start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Goes four innings in rehab outing•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: To start rehab assignment Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...