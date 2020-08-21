Fedde will start one of Saturday's doubleheader games against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 27-year-old was scheduled to start Wednesday before the contest was postponed, and he'll now split Saturday's twin bill with Max Scherzer, though it's unclear who will start which game. Fedde has a 2.55 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 5:9 K:BB through 17.2 innings this season.