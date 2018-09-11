Fedde will start the first game of the Nationals' doubleheader Tuesday in Philadelphia.

After returning from the 60-day disabled list to start Sept. 4 against the Cardinals, Fedde was expected to make his next turn over the weekend, but back-to-back rainouts pushed him to Tuesday on the Nationals' pitching schedule. While Fedde could still theoretically line up for a two-start week with a second turn potentially coming Sunday in Atlanta, it's more likely the Nationals will turn to veteran Tanner Roark, who will start the second game of Tuesday's twin bill, for that contest. Fedde looks likely to retain a rotation spot through the end of the season, but his 6.00 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over seven starts hardly make him a trustworthy fantasy option.