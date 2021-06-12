Fedde (COVID-19) will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

It was already reported that Fedde would likely start one of the two games Saturday, and now we know that he will face Giants ace Kevin Gausman in Game 1. Fedde logged five innings in a rehab start June 5, so he could go deep enough to qualify for the win, but it's not a great matchup as the Giants rank sixth in the majors with a 106 wRC+.