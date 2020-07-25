Fedde will start Saturday against the Yankees, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Fedde will start on short notice for the team's second game of the season after Stephen Strasburg was scratched from his start with a nerve issue in his right hand. Fedde drew praise during camp about his performance as he competed for the No. 5 starter role. The right-hander recorded a 4.50 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 21 appearances (12 starts) last season.
